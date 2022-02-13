Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Sio Gene Therapies posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.84). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.13).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

NASDAQ SIOX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 15.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 20.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 24,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 37,404 shares during the last quarter.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

