Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will post $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $1.85. Vista Outdoor reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VSTO shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Aegis increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $37.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.38.

In related news, Director Robert M. Tarola bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.23 per share, with a total value of $42,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $871,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,946,000 after purchasing an additional 96,749 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,384 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after purchasing an additional 141,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

