Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will post $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.65. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMRC shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $264,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $336,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,113 shares of company stock worth $933,905 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,226,000 after acquiring an additional 160,585 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 46.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 657,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after buying an additional 207,060 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $1,064,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 73.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 546.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 36,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

BMRC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.66. 31,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,444. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.29. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $587.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

