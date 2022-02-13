Zacks: Analysts Expect Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) will post $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Equitable’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $1.59. Equitable reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Equitable will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $7.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Equitable.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

EQH opened at $34.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average is $32.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.58. Equitable has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,520 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Equitable by 10.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Equitable by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after buying an additional 23,465 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Equitable by 465.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 19,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

