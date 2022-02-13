Zacks: Analysts Expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will announce earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Etsy posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $4.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.52.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $11,218,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 134,160 shares of company stock valued at $33,389,461 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 1,113.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,111 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Etsy by 226.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,258 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Etsy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Etsy by 153.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,770,000 after acquiring an additional 560,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 96.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,117,000 after buying an additional 519,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $141.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Etsy has a 1-year low of $125.37 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.79.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Etsy (ETSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.