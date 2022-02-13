Zacks: Analysts Expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LexinFintech.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 38.73% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $460.75 million for the quarter.

LX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.16.

Shares of LX opened at $3.78 on Friday. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $688.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LX. FMR LLC raised its stake in LexinFintech by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,285,000 after buying an additional 88,961 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 1,657.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 325,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

