Zacks: Analysts Expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to Announce $1.74 EPS

Equities analysts expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.04. MarketAxess posted earnings of $2.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $9.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share.

MKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Compass Point cut MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.00.

MKTX stock traded up $8.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $378.00. The stock had a trading volume of 370,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 0.49. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $321.17 and a 52 week high of $587.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.36%.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 464,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,907,000 after buying an additional 15,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,724,000 after buying an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,527,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,007,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

