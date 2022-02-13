Zacks: Analysts Expect Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Reservoir Media.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,775,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,676,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,620,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,269,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,487,000.

RSVR stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.14. Reservoir Media has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $11.58.

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

