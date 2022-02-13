Zacks: Analysts Expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. Simply Good Foods reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Simply Good Foods.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMPL. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,021. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 12,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $503,768.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $4,716,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,076 shares of company stock worth $8,464,924. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,641,000 after purchasing an additional 51,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.