Zacks: Brokerages Expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACAD. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Guggenheim lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.22.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 883,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,610,000 after buying an additional 61,899 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,918,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACAD traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,052. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $52.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

