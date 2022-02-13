Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Will Post Earnings of -$1.67 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will report earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.87) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.30). Alaska Air Group posted earnings per share of ($3.51) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $7.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.84. 2,248,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.39 and its 200-day moving average is $55.33.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

