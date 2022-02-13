Zacks: Brokerages Expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Post Earnings of $5.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will post earnings per share of $5.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.29. Asbury Automotive Group reported earnings of $4.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $25.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.95 to $26.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $29.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.38 to $35.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,130,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,103,000 after purchasing an additional 47,727 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABG traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.56. 303,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,829. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $146.43 and a 52 week high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

