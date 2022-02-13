Zacks: Brokerages Expect Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) to Announce -$0.57 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.50). Evelo Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evelo Biosciences.

EVLO has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evelo Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.46.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO opened at $3.90 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVLO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

