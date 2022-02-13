Zacks Investment Management Acquires 16,768 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 961.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,624,000 after purchasing an additional 800,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,548,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 649,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,031,000 after purchasing an additional 33,362 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,172,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 164,624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.78. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $34.53.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

