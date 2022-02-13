Zacks Investment Management Acquires 2,574 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.11% of 1st Source worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in 1st Source in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in 1st Source by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in 1st Source by 106,640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in 1st Source in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

1st Source stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. 1st Source Co. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 33.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 2,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.14 per share, for a total transaction of $94,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

1st Source Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.