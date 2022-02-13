Zacks Investment Management Acquires 593 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at $88,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.40.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $295.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.88 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

