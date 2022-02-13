Zacks Investment Management Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 312.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,684 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter worth $255,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the second quarter worth $279,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter worth $288,000.

Shares of RSX opened at $23.21 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $33.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $28.39.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

