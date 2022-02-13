Zacks Investment Management Buys 3,302 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. FMR LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,997,000 after buying an additional 400,378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,638,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,315,000 after buying an additional 380,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,446,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,101,000 after buying an additional 179,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HALO. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

HALO opened at $34.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $56.40.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

