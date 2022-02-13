Zacks Investment Management Has $1.34 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,642 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,339.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 81,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.42. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

