Zacks Investment Management Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.18% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBA opened at $19.13 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $21.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $781.96 million, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

