Zacks Investment Management Invests $1.23 Million in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74.

