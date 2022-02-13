Zacks Investment Management Purchases 8,205 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.