Zacks Investment Management Purchases New Position in Zacks Earn Const Port Etf (NYSEARCA:ZECP)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Zacks Earn Const Port Etf (NYSEARCA:ZECP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 191.08% of Zacks Earn Const Port Etf as of its most recent SEC filing.
NYSEARCA:ZECP opened at $24.93 on Friday. Zacks Earn Const Port Etf has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.96.
