Zacks Investment Management Sells 11,508 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Zacks Investment Management cut its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,508 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 24.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 556.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brink's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $69.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average of $69.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 1.56. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $58.48 and a one year high of $84.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Brink’s news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $95,205.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.