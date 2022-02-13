Zacks Investment Management Sells 3,096 Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.41% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWN opened at $45.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $54.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.30.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

