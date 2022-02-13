Zacks Investment Management Sells 4,838 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $495,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 385.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $1,079,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

Shares of THC stock opened at $81.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.10 and a 200-day moving average of $73.76. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $88.19. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,938 shares of company stock worth $6,535,403 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

