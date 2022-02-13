Zacks Investment Management Trims Stock Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,642 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.14% of Preferred Bank worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,615,000 after buying an additional 21,243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,558,000 after buying an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after buying an additional 53,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,451,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFBC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens upgraded Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

PFBC stock opened at $77.94 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $51.61 and a 12-month high of $81.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day moving average is $68.67.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 43.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

