ZelaaPayAE Trading Up 5.4% This Week (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. ZelaaPayAE has a market capitalization of $117,500.39 and approximately $125,884.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008310 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00009807 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000513 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZelaaPayAE (CRYPTO:ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

