Zero Utility Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.00 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $275,798.81 and $20.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for $284.69 or 0.00681622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00036781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00104821 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

