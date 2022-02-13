ZINC Hits One Day Volume of $96.00 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. ZINC has a market capitalization of $23,266.16 and approximately $96.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZINC has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00036710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00104415 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

