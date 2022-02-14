$0.03 EPS Expected for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover a.k.a. Brands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKA shares. Bank of America started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.10.

NYSE AKA opened at $7.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $15.23.

In related news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,922,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,377,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,420,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

