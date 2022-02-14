-$0.03 EPS Expected for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BlackBerry.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

In related news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $37,754.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $39,501.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,111 shares of company stock valued at $167,397. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 52,976 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 31.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 915,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 218,171 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BlackBerry by 11.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,428,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,534,000 after buying an additional 214,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,212,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,886,860. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.30. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

