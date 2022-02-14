-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.01). Avalara reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVLR shares. TheStreet lowered Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

AVLR stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.76. The stock had a trading volume of 33,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.11 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.61. Avalara has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $58,978.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 7,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $1,102,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,541 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,275 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 408.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Avalara in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in Avalara by 760.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

