-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.07). NovoCure reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NovoCure.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

Shares of NovoCure stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $78.88. 563,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,438. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $59.57 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average of $105.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -292.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in NovoCure by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth $1,333,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in NovoCure by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

