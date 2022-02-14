-$0.10 EPS Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Motus GI reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 5,675.00% and a negative return on equity of 78.81%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOTS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a report on Monday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ MOTS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,663,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,607. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. Motus GI has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Motus GI by 541.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 151,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motus GI by 59.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 124,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Motus GI in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Motus GI by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

