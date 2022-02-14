$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sovos Brands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter worth $7,358,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $3,139,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $2,611,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sovos Brands stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.55. Sovos Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sovos Brands (SOVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.