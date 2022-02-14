$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sovos Brands.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter worth $7,358,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $3,139,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $2,611,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sovos Brands stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.55. Sovos Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sovos Brands (SOVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.