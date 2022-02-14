$0.12 EPS Expected for Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) to post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sovos Brands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at about $4,886,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at about $6,278,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at about $7,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOVO opened at $13.94 on Monday. Sovos Brands has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $17.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.55.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

