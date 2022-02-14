$0.20 EPS Expected for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Heritage Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTBK. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $12.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $726.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 2,706 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $29,630.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 9,119 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $111,616.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 668,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 39,131 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

