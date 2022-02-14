$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical Partners’ earnings. Westlake Chemical Partners posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Westlake Chemical Partners.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WLKP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,268,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,834,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,704,000 after buying an additional 422,405 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 247.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 227,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 51,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 41,266 shares in the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WLKP traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 34,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,124. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $946.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $27.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is currently 97.93%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

