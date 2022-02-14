$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. i3 Verticals posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.43 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 53,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,761,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,242,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in i3 Verticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,483,000 after purchasing an additional 50,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in i3 Verticals by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,584,000 after purchasing an additional 97,673 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in i3 Verticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 830,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,407 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in i3 Verticals by 31.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,733,000 after purchasing an additional 162,526 shares during the period. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.58. 211,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.95 million, a PE ratio of -83.58, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

