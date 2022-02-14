$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Tronox posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 215.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tronox.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tronox in the second quarter worth $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Tronox in the third quarter worth $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 170.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TROX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.61. 58,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.29. Tronox has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

