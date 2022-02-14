$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Tronox posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 215.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tronox.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.
NYSE TROX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.61. 58,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.29. Tronox has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77.
Tronox Company Profile
Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tronox (TROX)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tronox (TROX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.