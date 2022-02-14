$0.62 EPS Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Starbucks also posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.65. 7,947,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,346,304. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

