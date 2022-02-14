$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.87. Cerner reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cerner.

A number of analysts have commented on CERN shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $91.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.68. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

