$0.93 EPS Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.99. BancFirst posted earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BancFirst.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,593. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.27. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in BancFirst by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 802,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,395,000 after acquiring an additional 54,531 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BancFirst by 8.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,774 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in BancFirst by 753.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 25,754 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in BancFirst by 290.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 251,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BancFirst by 21.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.