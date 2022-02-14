$1.00 EPS Expected for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will report earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Allegion posted earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $5.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allegion.

ALLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Mizuho began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.70.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Allegion by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Allegion by 7.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLE traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,590. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Allegion has a 52-week low of $106.52 and a 52-week high of $148.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

