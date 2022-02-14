-$1.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will post ($1.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.65). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.90) to ($4.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($6.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.66) to ($5.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Turning Point Therapeutics.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

NASDAQ TPTX traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $35.09. 7,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,414. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average is $52.27. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $136.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,894,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,797,000 after buying an additional 373,052 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,678,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,083,000 after buying an additional 497,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 26.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,584,000 after buying an additional 306,270 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 22.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,195,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,268,000 after buying an additional 222,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,995,000 after buying an additional 70,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

