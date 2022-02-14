$1.68 EPS Expected for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will announce $1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.80. Crane posted earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CR has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 286.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,330,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $135,346,000 after purchasing an additional 38,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.90. 286,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65. Crane has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $108.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

