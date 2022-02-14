1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27 billion-$2.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion.

Shares of FLWS traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.59. 656,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,966. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $38.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.45). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,335,000 after acquiring an additional 46,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,952,000 after buying an additional 681,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,811,000 after buying an additional 9,947 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,528,000 after buying an additional 101,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 54,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

