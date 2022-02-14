$10.13 Million in Sales Expected for Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to post sales of $10.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.27 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 14th.
On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year sales of $36.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.70 million to $50.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $44.88 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $92.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Roivant Sciences.
Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,697,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $6,967,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $11,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $6.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $16.76.
Roivant Sciences Company Profile
Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
