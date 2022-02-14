11,222,662 Shares in Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) Bought by CPMG Inc

CPMG Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,222,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,145,000. Procept BioRobotics comprises about 47.2% of CPMG Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. CPMG Inc owned about 25.80% of Procept BioRobotics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRCT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at about $382,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procept BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Shares of Procept BioRobotics stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $20.02. 47 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,421. Procept BioRobotics Corp has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $47.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 23.21, a current ratio of 23.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Procept BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

